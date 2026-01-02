COMING SOON: Celebrating Virginia’s history one patch at a time with Patchwork 250

As we approach the 250th anniversary of the United States and Virginia, we’re embarking on a journey to celebrate the rich history of the place we call home.

As we approach the 250th anniversary of the United States and Virginia, we’re embarking on a journey to celebrate the rich history of the place we call home.

Next Thursday, WSLS 10 will launch Patchwork 250, a series highlighting Virginia’s story, one piece (or patch) at a time. Since its founding, hands from all walks of life have contributed to weaving the many threads that make Virginia what it is today.

Recommended Videos

We couldn’t be more excited to unveil the warmth that comes from unfolding the quilt of our state’s past, where every individual patch adds meaning to the whole.

Join us as we explore Virginia’s past and present to celebrate our people, heritage and shared experience. We’re stitching together the living story of Virginia, one patch at a time.

Click here for more details.