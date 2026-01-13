VDH reports the state’s second measles case of 2026 in northern Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed the state’s second measles case of 2026 in Northern Virginia. The patient is a preschool-age child from the northern area who recently traveled internationally, according to officials.

VDH says the child may have exposed others at the Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center Emergency Department and Executive Medicine Suite in Fort Belvoir. The possible exposure happened on Friday, January 9, between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., and again from 10 p.m. to midnight.

There was also a potential exposure on Amtrak Northeast Regional Train 175. The train left Philadelphia’s William H. Gray III 30th Street Station at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 7, arriving at Washington Union Station at 11:30 p.m. It passed through several nearby states and Washington, D.C.

Other exposure sites linked to this case have been found in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C.

So far this year, Virginia has reported two measles cases. The VDH will update its measles website with any new exposure locations in the state.

As a reminder, here’s what to do if you believe you have been exposed to measles.