Virginia travelers without an acceptable form of ID will have to pay a $45 fee starting Feb. 1

VIRGINIA – If you’re flying out of Virginia and don’t have a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification, there’s a new fee you should know about.

Starting Feb. 1, travelers without an acceptable form of identification will need to pay $45 for identity verification before they get to the TSA checkpoint. This fee covers a new system called TSA ConfirmID, which helps verify your identity so you can still catch your flight. Officials say the verification can be applied to a 10-day travel period, so if your return flight is within that window, you won’t have to pay twice.

Recommended Videos

If you haven’t gotten your REAL ID yet, you can make an appointment at your local DMV to avoid the fee and potential delays.

Besides the REAL ID, there are other forms of ID TSA accepts, including:

Enhanced driver’s licenses or enhanced IDs issued by your state

U.S. passports and passport cards

Trusted traveler cards like Global Entry and NEXUS

Military and dependent IDs

Permanent resident cards and border crossing cards

Photo IDs from federally recognized tribal nations

And several others

The REAL ID law was signed more than 20 years ago, but it wasn’t fully enforced until May 2025. Now, more than 94% of travelers already use a REAL ID or other acceptable ID. If you don’t, expect longer lines and wait times at the airport.

For more information on REAL ID, please visit TSA.gov/real-idor text 275-872 (“AskTSA”) or@AskTSA with questions.