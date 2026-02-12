Gov. Spanberger orders flags at half-staff Thursday to honor former Delegate Charles Poindexter

Governor Abigail Spanberger has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff across the commonwealth in honor of former Delegate Charles Poindexter.

Governor Abigail Spanberger has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff across the Commonwealth in honor of former Delegate Charles Poindexter.

Poindexter, a longtime Virginia delegate, passed away at 83 on Feb. 4 at his home on Smith Mountain Lake, according to his obituary. First elected in 2007, he served as the representative for the 9th District in the Virginia General Assembly’s House of Delegates for 14 years. He represented Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania and Floyd counties.

Recommended Videos

During his notable legislative career, Poindexter served on the Appropriations; Counties, Cities and Towns; Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources; and Finance committees, among other accomplishments.

In his farewell address to the House of Delegates, Poindexter said, “Leaving public service would be easy if you’ve tried to do the right thing while you’ve been here, if you’ve been true to yourself, and if you feel you’ve made an impact.”

Spanberger ordered all flags to be lowered at sunrise Thursday and remain at half-staff until sunset. See her full governor’s order below: