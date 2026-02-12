Gov. Spanberger orders flags at half-staff Thursday to honor former Delegate Charles Poindexter

Governor Abigail Spanberger has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff across the Commonwealth in honor of former Delegate Charles Poindexter.
Poindexter, a longtime Virginia delegate, passed away at 83 on Feb. 4 at his home on Smith Mountain Lake, according to his obituary. First elected in 2007, he served as the representative for the 9th District in the Virginia General Assembly’s House of Delegates for 14 years. He represented Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania and Floyd counties.
Recommended Videos
During his notable legislative career, Poindexter served on the Appropriations; Counties, Cities and Towns; Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources; and Finance committees, among other accomplishments.
In his farewell address to the House of Delegates, Poindexter said, “Leaving public service would be easy if you’ve tried to do the right thing while you’ve been here, if you’ve been true to yourself, and if you feel you’ve made an impact.”
Spanberger ordered all flags to be lowered at sunrise Thursday and remain at half-staff until sunset. See her full governor’s order below:
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of former Delegate Charles Poindexter. We honor his decades of unwavering commitment to serving the Commonwealth and his impact on his community.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Thursday, February 12, 2026, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Ordered on this, the 11th day of February, 2026.Governor Abigail Spanberger