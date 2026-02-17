Public records show fugitive coach is still getting paid by Wise County Schools

This report comes from WCYB, an NBC-affiliate in Bristol.

Nearly three months since Union High School football coach Travis Turner went missing, News 5 has confirmed he is still receiving a paycheck. That’s despite warrants for his arrest on five counts of possession of child porn and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor.

When asked why Turner was still getting paid, Wise County schools superintendent Mike Goforth said the school board dismissed Turner at its February 9 meeting.

“Payroll records may reflect compensation issued after board action due to standard payroll processing timelines, contractual obligations, statutory requirements, or the payout of accrued leave. Such records do not indicate continued employment status,” Goforth said.

“The Wise County School Board took formal action at its meeting on February 9, 2026, to dismiss the employee in question pursuant to 22.1-307 of the Code of Virginia and the School Board’s adopted personnel policies,” Goforth added. ”That action is reflected in the personnel list approved in open session on February 9, 2026.”

The documents obtained by News 5 through a Freedom of Information Act request include not just Turner’s total salary of $63,440. News 5 also obtained two lists with actual check numbers and pay dates.

The first list showed payments to Turner of $5,767.27 each for November, December and January, all after his November 20 disappearance. The second list showed additional payments of $1,308.18 each for Turner’s coaching supplement in November, December and January.

That’s a total of $21,226.35 paid to Turner by Wise County Schools, after he went missing when Virginia State Police said they were en route to his home to question him.

At the time, the school system confirmed an employee had been placed on administrative leave with pay but would not say who. Turner was charged the following week and removed from the school’s staff page shortly after.

In December, Superintendent Mike Goforth would not confirm whether an employee was still on paid leave or who. According to these documents, Turner is still being paid.

When News 5 requested the three PDFs by email, the school system billed $150 and said the price reflects “the actual costs” in supplying the records.

The head football coach position is listed as open on the school system’s job application web page.

In response to a request for comment, a spokesperson for Virginia State Police said, “There is no new information to release.”