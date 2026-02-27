Skip to main content
WEATHER ALERT

Virginia

Patchwork 250: Share your community’s unique history for Virginia’s 250th anniversary

We’re highlighting the many threads that make Virginia so special

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

As we approach the 250th anniversary of the United States and Virginia, we’re embarking on a journey to celebrate the rich history of the place we call home. (WSLS 10)

Virginia is filled with so much history just waiting to be explored. As we mark the 250th anniversary of the United States and Virginia, we’re celebrating this milestone with a new series: Patchwork 250.

The series will highlight the many threads that make Virginia so special and celebrate every patch (whether that’s a remarkable person, an unforgettable location or a memorable event).

As this new initiative gets underway, we’d love to hear from you. Share your favorite pieces of history and be a part of Virginia’s ongoing story.

Using Pin It or the form below, let us know: what’s a unique piece of history from your community that you think more people should know about?

