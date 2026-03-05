Governor Spanberger releases statement on Virginia’s redistricting amendment ahead of early voting

FILE - Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., speaks during an interview at Libbie Mill Library in Henrico County, Va., Nov. 25, 2024, after she announced she will run for Virginia governor. (AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly, File)

As Virginians prepare for the start of early voting on the state’s redistricting amendment, Gov. Abigail Spanberger has released a statement encouraging residents to get out and vote.

The amendment has sparked significant debate and legal uncertainty, remaining tied up in ongoing court proceedings. On Wednesday night, for the second time, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled that voters can cast ballots on a Democrat-led congressional redistricting plan.

If the new congressional map goes into effect, it would give the Democratic Party four additional seats across the Commonwealth. However, this change can only happen if it is approved by both voters and the state’s highest court.

You can read Spanberger’s full statement below:

As early voting begins tomorrow on Virginia’s redistricting amendment, voters should know that Virginia’s approach is different. It is temporary, directly responsive to what other states decide to do, and — most importantly, it preserves Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting process for the future. I supported the formation of Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting commission in 2020, and that support has not changed. What has changed is what we’re seeing in states across the country — and a President who says he is ‘entitled’ to more Republican seats before this year’s midterm elections. Virginians have the opportunity to take action in response to this extraordinary moment in history. That’s why, as a Virginia voter, I’m voting in favor of this amendment. Gov. Abigail Spanberger

Early voting begins March 6 and goes until April 18. Election day is April 21.