Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - June 2, 2026

VIRGINIA – Data shows that Virginia gas prices have been falling, but as uncertainty surrounding the war in Iran persists, it’s unclear if this trend will last. 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.

As of Tuesday, June 2, the Virginia average for regular gas is $4.130, according to AAA. Premium averages $5.001 per gallon, while diesel averages $5.287 per gallon.

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In Roanoke, gas prices are starting to dip and have fallen 18.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.04 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in the area. That’s 2.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and about $1.15 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Comparatively, prices across the country continue to decrease as well, with the national average price of diesel about 15.5 cents less than it was a week ago at $5.437 per gallon. The national average price of gas has fallen approximately 19.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging about $4.29. While the national average is down, it’s still $1.18 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Taking a closer look at our region, here’s a look at the average price of gas for localities in our area:

Roanoke: Regular: $4.046 Mid: $4.526 Premium: $4.899 Diesel: $5.296

Lynchburg: Regular: $4.047 Mid: $4.544 Premium: $4.939 Diesel: $5.302

Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford (New River Valley area) Regular: $4.116 Mid: $4.564 Premium: $5 Diesel: $5.258



GasBuddy reports that the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.71 per gallon, while the most expensive was $5.59. Statewide, the lowest price was $3.29, while the highest was $5.59 per gallon.

Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.