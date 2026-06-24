Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - June 24, 2026

VIRGINIA – On a larger scale, gas prices are still, for the most part, on a downward trend. However, Virginia drivers have seen a slight increase at the pump, but only by just a few pennies. 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.

As of Wednesday, June 24, the average price of regular gas per gallon in Virginia is $3.763, according to AAA. Premium averages $4.661 per gallon, while diesel averages $4.89 per gallon.

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Taking a closer look at our region, here’s a look at the average price of gas for localities in our area:

Lynchburg: Regular: $3.627 Mid: $4.17 Premium: $4.56 Diesel: $4.88

Roanoke: Regular: $3.685 Mid: $4.168 Premium: $4.586 Diesel: $4.952

Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford (New River Valley area) Regular: $3.695 Mid: $4.168 Premium: $4.562 Diesel: $4.814



Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.