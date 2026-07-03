Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - July 3, 2026

VIRGINIA – Nearly 61.4 million people across the country are expected to fill up and hit the road for Independence Day weekend. Thankfully, prices are still easing up, and many are getting a break at the pump. 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.

While prices are still higher than last year, the average national price for a gallon of regular gasoline is down nearly 50 cents from a month ago at $3.83. That marks a significant dip from previous months, when the national average got as high as $4.56 on May 21. Another thing worth noting is that crude oil prices have dropped to the $ 60-a-barrel range, the lowest levels we’ve seen in months, according to AAA. Gas prices are still the highest they’ve been in four years, but prices have been declining for five weeks straight.

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As of Friday, July 3, the average price of regular gas per gallon in Virginia is $3.64, according to AAA. Premium averages $4.55 per gallon, while diesel averages $4.77 per gallon.

Taking a closer look at our region, here’s a look at the average price of gas for localities in our area:

Lynchburg: Regular: $3.53 Mid: $4.04 Premium: $4.48 Diesel: $4.79

Roanoke: Regular: $3.56 Mid: $3.99 Premium: $4.43 Diesel: $4.80

Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford (New River Valley area) Regular: $3.59 Mid: $4.06 Premium: $4.50 Diesel: $4.68



Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.