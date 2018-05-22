4-year-old Virginia boy shot, killed his 2-year-old brother while playing, police say

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. - A 2-year-old boy died after police say his 4-year-old brother shot and killed him while the two were playing at home Tuesday morning, according to WVIR.

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office says 2-year-old Ty Aponte was shot in the chest around 10:30 a.m. and then taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. WVIR reports that authorities announced at 12:30 p.m. that Ty had died.

The mother was home at the time of the shooting, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.