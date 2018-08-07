Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old, grandmother last seen in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. - Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old and her grandmother who were last seen Sunday afternoon.

The pair and their abductor may be heading north in a white Volvo tractor-trailer with Virginia tags 21739PZ.

Angie Carolina Rodriguez-Rubio, 12, is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 112 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black blouse with flowers, black leggings and white sandals.

Angie's grandmother, Elizabeth Rodriguez-Rubio, 48, is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a burgundy blouse shirt and black skirt.

They were last seen with the man suspected of abducting them, Hareton Jaime Rodriguez-Sariol, on Sunday at approximately 1:30 p.m. near the 2800 block of South Main Street in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Rodriguez-Sariol is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Rodriguez-Sariol's vehicle, in which they are all believed to be traveling, was involved in a vehicle fire on Interstate 66 in Warren County. That was the last time Rodriguez-Sariol was seen, according to police.

Police also say he is obsessed with Elizabeth Rodriguez-Rubio.

Rodriguez-Sariol is now believed to be traveling to New York in the vehicle described above.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-574-5050 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.

Angie Carolina Rodriguez-Rubio and Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio

