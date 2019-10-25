Amber Alert issued for missing Virginia teen with 'armed and potentially dangerous' man

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Louisa County girl last seen Monday who's believed to be in extreme danger.

Isabel Shea Hicks was last seen Monday morning at her home at 3472 Crewsville Road, Bumpass, Virginia, which is in Louisa County, east of Charlottesville.

Authorities believe she is with 33-year-old Bruce William Lynch Jr., also of Bumpass.

Virginia State Police Newly released photo of Isabel Hicks

Isabel is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lynch is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has cross tattoos on both upper arms and a tattoo of "Bruce" on the top of his back.

The FBI considers Lynch armed and potentially dangerous and said people are told to not approach him if they see him.

Lynch is believed to be armed with a 9mm handgun and had recent suicidal ideations.

Authorities believe Lynch may be driving a light blue, almost silver looking, 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia tag VEM-9071.

Isabel and Lynch may be staying in wooded areas conducive to camping, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information that may help find Isabel is asked to call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044.

