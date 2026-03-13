Weather Authority Alert Day Issued for March 16

ROANOKE, VA – With the warmer temperatures as of recent, it was only a matter of time before the thunderstorm risk arrived. Monday brings us the best chance of any severe weather so far.

MONDAY 3/16

The Storm Prediction Center has issued an uncommon Day 4 risk for severe weather for our area. With a strong cold front expected to pass, we very well could see severe weather. Damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes are all within the realm of possibilities.

The greatest chance of severe weather appears to be towards the Piedmont part of the state. Areas such as Appomattox, South Boston, and Danville run the greatest risk for severe thunderstorm development.

We don’t see Day 4 risks often, the last time our viewing area was under any kind of Day 4 risk was June 16 of last year, when nearly the entire commonwealth was under a 15% risk. For the last 30% Day 4 risk, you have to go all the way back to June 2, 2016.

MONDAY

The timing of the front will be the top story, as that has the greatest influence on the severe weather we see. Right now, the mid to late afternoon has the greatest chance for any severe weather.

As always, we’ll continue to keep you updated as this risk develops.