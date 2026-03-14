A great day ahead to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!

Earlier this morning, a minor cold front passed through. Ahead of it, there was some widespread cloud coverage.

That said, due to drier conditions up north, we are seeing sunshine in the forecast for essentially the remainder of the day.

705 AM

All in all, it will be a great day to get out and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Loads of celebrations are happening all over, including a parade through downtown Roanoke, where temperatures will be in the upper 50s by its start time.

HOURLY

We will continue to see above average temperatures today with highs in the 60s across the region with the exception of a few areas in the Highlands, who will be in the 50s for the day.

VS AVG

Enjoy the sunshine while you can, for tomorrow we will see some isolated showers and possible pop-up thunderstorms.

Monday has been declared a Weather Authority Alert Day due to a strong cold front that will pass through early. Damaging winds, hail, and a few stray tornadoes are all possible with this, so please stay with us for updates on this event.

As for after this system passes, a major drop in our temperatures will occur. Luckily, we will warm back up into the 60s by next weekend, just in time for the first day of spring.