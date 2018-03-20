Bedford Fire Department, Liberty University collaborate on two projects

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Some of Bedford County's firefighters, like John “Roc” Moore, can now add acting to their resume.

"They used myself as a stunt double for the main character Mark Taylor, which was a whole lot of fun,” Moore said.

Liberty University's Cinematic Arts program and the fire department partnered together to help each other out.

"We're (Liberty) doing a movie on a firefighter, we need a place to film the fire scene can we use your station? Fire Chief Brad Creasy agreed. So it was a win-win for us that they're going to be able to use the station and we're going to be able to get a quality recruitment video out of it,” Moore said,

The true-life film, "The Commander," is about a firefighter with 20 years of experience who develops post-traumatic stress disorder, which ultimately leads to him having prophetic dreams.

"His wife started interpreting and looking at the journals and realized that this was potentially was some kind of prophetic perspective this firefighter had,” Stephan Schultze, executive director of LU Cinematic Arts Program, said.

The students started shooting the film last week. Where they had real fire scenes in the movie. Bedford’s firefighters were the ones actually putting them out.

"We didn't have to train anybody. These guys, you know, we lit the fire and they were ready to go and knew exactly what to do,” Schultze said.

The movie will hit 1,200 theaters across the country in October 2018.



