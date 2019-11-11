Extensive emergency search underway at Leesville Lake for possible boat or plane crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - An extensive emergency search is underway at Leesville Lake.

A citizen called authorities after seeing some debris in the water, thinking it could be related to a boat or plane crash, according to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the search. It will end for the day if nothing is found, and then will be continued tomorrow, according to DGIF.

Authorities have not confirmed where the debris is coming from, but officers are checking boat ramps and marinas to see if any boats are missing. They also notified State Police in case a plane is found.

