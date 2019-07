BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A round of strong storms has knocked out power to more than 5,000 customers in Bedford County.

The largest section of outages is in the Stewartsville area affecting more than 3,300 customers.

As of 6:16 p.m., 5,234 AEP customers in Bedford County do not have power.

Check AEP's outage map for the lastest.

