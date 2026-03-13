Man charged and arrested after investigation into brush fire near railroad in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. – The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had arrested a 31-year-old man after an investigation into a recent series of what the office called suspicious fires in the Glasgow area of the county.

According to officials, the most recent incident occurred on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. in the area of Kanawha Street and 15th Street. When deputies arrived on scene, the Glasgow Fire Department was already on scene and extinguishing the fire that was located between the CSX railroad tracks and the James River.

During the course of the investigation, deputies processed the scene and collected evidence, as well as canvassed the surrounding area. As a result of the investigation, warrants were obtained, and a suspect was identified, charged and arrested.

Nicholas Falls of Glasgow has been charged with the following:

• § 18.2-86 – Maliciously Set Fire (Felony)

• § 18.2-121 – Enter Property to Damage (Misdemeanor)

• § 10.1-1142 – Unlawful Fire (Misdemeanor)

• § 18.2-159 – Trespass on Railroad (Misdemeanor)

The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office said that the investigation into the incident as well as other related fire incidents, remains ongoing.

“Fires of this nature present a serious risk to public safety, first responders, and critical infrastructure,” said Sheriff Tony McFaddin. “We take incidents like this very seriously and will continue working with our partner agencies to thoroughly investigate these cases and hold those responsible accountable.”

Anyone with information related to this incident or other fires in the area is encouraged to contact Deputy Sheriff Troy McAdams at 540-462-5399, extension 2224, or by email at tcmcadams@rbsova.gov