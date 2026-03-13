Bedford County School Board votes to close Stewartsville Elementary School

BEDFORD CO., Va. – The Bedford County School Board voted 5-2 in favor of closing Stewartsville Elementary on Thursday night in a move that parents say will mean longer bus rides and the loss of a community hub.

Stewartsville Elementary is the division’s oldest school and is now set to close in Fall 2026. Board members approved the closure, citing declining enrollment and ongoing budget pressures.

Recommended Videos

Parents, students and neighbors packed the meeting room Thursday night and urged the board to keep the school open.

10 News was in that meeting room and will have much more tonight on 10 News at 11.