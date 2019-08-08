Charlottesville's 'Unity Days': second anniversary of white supremacist rally's deadly violence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Charlottesville is preparing to acknowledge the second anniversary of the deadly violence that broke out during a white supremacist rally on Aug. 11-12 2017.

The city is hosting Unity Days 2019, which it said is a series of more than 80 events "designed to educate, inspire and honor people in our community to move towards economic and racial justice."

The events include a family-friendly block party, a concert, a resource fair, interactive art projects, an interfaith service and more.

There will be a photo exhibit on display during August and September that shows the faces of people who are working for racial and economic justice in the Charlottesville community.

City officials are working closely with law enforcement agencies on public safety preparations for the events, which they said will be a time of "healing and reflection."

The city is also hosting Q&A sessions to address any concerns over public safety at the events.

View a list of the Q&A sessions and a full list of events for Unity Days 2019 here.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.