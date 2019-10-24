Body found on side of Franklin County road

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found on the side of the road on Thursday afternoon.

At about 1:30 p.m., authorities were alerted to a body found along the side of the road in the 7900 block of Jubal Early Highway.

Investigators from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are on scene investigating.

There is no indication that the public is in any danger, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Due to the investigation, all northbound and southbound lanes of the road are closed

Traffic is being detoured onto Route 681 to Route 680 to Route 678 and then back to Jubal Early Highway.

