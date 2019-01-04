Deputy seizes meth during traffic stop in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - A traffic stop in Franklin County led to less meth on the streets, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy stopped a vehicle Dec. 27 in the 1000 block of Brown Hill Road in the Ferrum area of the county. The road is about 15 minutes away from Ferrum College.

While searching the vehicle, the deputy found a plastic Ziploc bag containing a crystalline substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the vehicle, Bobby Christopher Perdue, of Henry, Virginia, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and released on a $5,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.