Franklin County man wanted on felony drug charges may have fled Virginia

TOP LEFT: Items seized on March 14. BOTTOM RIGHT: Items seized on April 1

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a man wanted on three felony charges.

Timothy Shane Allen Cleary, of Rocky Mount, 20, is wanted on two felony counts of selling and distributing marijuana as well as possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs.

On March 14, investigators executed a drug-related search warrant in the 200 block of Ridgeacre Drive in the county's Rocky Mount community.

Investigators seized about two and a half pounds of marijuana, more than $1,500 in cash, packaging materials, digital scales, and a semi-automatic handgun from the tenant, Cleary, according to the Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, investigators executed a second search warrant involving Cleary in the 400 block of Lavender Lane in the Rocky Mount community of Franklin County.

This time, investigators say Cleary was found to be in possession of more than one-half ounce marijuana, numerous vape style cartridges containing THC distillate and more than $2,400 in cash.

Cleary is currently evading arrest and is believed to have fled the state.

Anyone with information on Cleary’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Capt. Caldwell at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-352-5174.

This investigation is continuing, and additional charges may be pending.

