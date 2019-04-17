Gov. Northam gives $600,000 in grants to upgrade schools' career and technical education program

ROANOKE, Va. - Schools in Lynchburg, as well as Franklin and Montgomery counties, will receive $37,500 each in grant funding to upgrade equipment for career and technical education programs, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.

The funding is part of the $600,000 being given to 16 high schools and technical centers in Virginia through a competitive grant.

“Just like pencils, paper, and books, modern technology and equipment are necessary tools for providing high-quality and hands-on learning to students,” said Atif Qarni, secretary of education.

Schools awarded in our region include:

Franklin County High School (electronic HVAC simulation trainer)

Lynchburg Regional Governor’s STEM Academy (automated robotics and mechatronic digital electronics equipment)

Governor’s STEM Academy at Christiansburg High School (advanced manufacturing equipment: waterjet cutting 3D printer and vibratory finishing chamber)

“Technology is ever-changing, and our career and technical education programs must have the up-to-date equipment necessary to prepare Virginia students for the jobs of tomorrow, which includes industries like high-tech manufacturing, bioengineering, health care, and skilled trades,” Northam said.

The other 13 schools that received grant funding are:

Governor’s Health Sciences Academy at T.C. Williams High School (hemocytometer and microcentrifuge equipment for processing DNA protein electrophoresis)

Buchanan County CTE Center (multi-virtual machine system for cybersecurity simulations)

Buckingham CTE Center (computer numerical control plasma cutting equipment)

Petersburg High School (interactive manikin patient simulator, vital signs monitor and electronic hospital beds)

Prince Edward High School (interactive geriatric patient simulator)

Spotsylvania CTE Center (interactive anatomy simulator)

North Stafford High School (virtual augmented reality interactive learning lab)

Robert E. Lee High School (virtual augmented reality interactive learning lab)

Pruden Technical Center (heavy equipment operator training simulator)

Advanced Technology Center (virtual reality arc welding system)

Blue Ridge Technical Center (computer numerical control machining and electric motor control learning system)

Washington County CTE Center (computer numerical control plasma cutting equipment)

The competitive grant program was approved by the 2016 General Assembly, with the first grants to schools and technical centers awarded in 2017.

