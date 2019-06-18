Dabney S. Lancaster Community College starting a basketball program

Dabney S. Lancaster Community College is creating a new campus experience.

The school is starting a men's and women's basketball program for the first time in 40 years.

The community college is hoping basketball will be a slam dunk.

>>“We're always asking ourselves what's missing, what's next, what can we do better,"<<

Recently appointed athletic director Joe Hagy says for the small, rural college the answer to the "what's next" question can be found on the hard court.

“We're blessed to be in a part of the commonwealth where we have strong supporters of academics as well as athletics, so we have seen our community really become reinvigorated with the fact that we're starting basketball here in the fall. There's a buzz amongst students here, so when you talk about retention and student engagement it’s definitely a big plus and a big win for us,” Hagy said.

It’s a big win and they haven't even picked the teams yet.

The campus is quiet now during these summer months, but later this week prospective players will try out in the armory.

Shorty Wolfe is the women's basketball coach.

“I've been reaching out as far as I can, talking to four-year schools, as well (as) to get a connection, so that people can have a pipeline. If you don't have a connection, you don't have anything,” Wolfe said.

She envisions a pipeline that will hopefully attract athletic talent to the junior college.

“You're going to see some good basketball,” Wolfe said.

“I think it creates a sense of excitement here on campus and it creates a sense of excitement for the community,” said Hagy.

Basketball is just the start for the newly formed athletic program and leaders hope to add more sports in the years to come.

If you’re interested in trying out for the teams, men’s tryouts are Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and women’s are Friday from 6-8 p.m. in the armory on campus.

