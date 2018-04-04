Funeral arrangements set for retired Alleghany County deputy

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. - Family and friends will come together this weekend to remember a former first responder who died during a house fire in Alleghany County.

Loved ones say the funeral for Barry Rose will take place on Saturday, with visitation on Friday night.

Both will be held at Arritt Funeral Home in Covington.

At last check, Rose's wife, Joyce, was still in critical condition at the hospital.

The 66-year-old was a retired deputy who had also worked for fire and rescue departments.

Local leaders say the Thursday night fire started in the kitchen.

