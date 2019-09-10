Rivermont School student in custody after authorities find "hit list" of peers and employees

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. - A high school student was taken into custody Monday after authorities discovered the student had a "hit list" of peers and school employees.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office received a tip that an Alleghany High School student currently attending the Rivermont School in Covington had created a "hit list" of students and employees to harm.

The Sheriff's Office investigated and ultimately took the suspect into custody. The suspect is in a juvenile detention facility, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that, "There will be an increased law enforcement presence in and around our schools tomorrow."

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The hit list contained names of students from Alleghany County Public Schools, Covington City Public Schools and Rockbridge County Public Schools who are current or past attendees of the Rivermont School, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The parents/guardians of the students on the list have been notified of the situation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The list also contained the names of employees of the Rivermont School, an Alleghany County Sheriff's Office deputy and members of the suspect's family, according to the Sheriff's Office.

All of these people have also been notified.

The Sheriff's Office says this is an isolated situation involving only one suspect, who never carried out the harm described on the list.

Authorities say any potential threat has been neutralized.

