Community raises more than $10,000 for victims of South River Market explosion

ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. - At least 100 people came out Saturday night to support the victims of the South River Market explosion.

"These people need help. They need comforting. They need support," said event co-organizer Darlene Strickler. "They need to know that there's somebody out there that loves them and understands them."

Strickler along with Cindy Wade organized a spaghetti dinner to raise money.The night also had a silent auction, bake sale and T-shirts.

"We felt that there was a need for these families also for the community , and we just felt that we're led to be one another's keepers and to bear others burdens," Wade said. "We wanted to do something not only to help these families heal, but also to help the community heal and also help the families in a financial way."

Everything from the food to the silent auction items were donated, so every penny raised goes straight to the families. Organizers said they raised more than $10,000.

"I think this was an event that reached far more than this little community and people just want to help whether they know them or not. They just feel led to help," Wade said.

All of the proceeds will be split between the victim's families.

"This is what the community is about -- helping each other. This is the way that it should be," said Strickler

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.