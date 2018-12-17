Flags at half-staff to honor Green Beret captain from Lexington who was killed on duty

LEXINGTON, Va. - Flags in Virginia will be flown at half-staff Monday to honor U.S. Army Captain Andrew Ross, a Lexington man who was killed in Afghanistan.

Ross and three other men were killed when their vehicle was hit by an IED during combat.

Ross had more than seven years of service in the Army, according to US Army Special Operations Command.

This was his second overseas tour.

His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal (2nd award), Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, NATO Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Special Forces Tab, Ranger Tab, Combat Action Badge, Combat Infantry Badge, and Military Free Fall Parachutist Badge.

Flags will be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.