Graveside service held for members of Roberts family killed in South River Market explosion

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - Hundreds of people showed up Friday to remember family members killed three weeks ago in a gas station explosion.

The cause of the fire at the South River Market in Rockbridge County is still unknown. There was a graveside service at Green Hill Cemetery for owner Roger Roberts, his son, Kevin Roberts, and his granddaughter, Samantha Roberts Lewis. They were all inside, along with daily customer Paul Ruley, when the explosion happened May 10. People braved the heat to support the family at the service. Rev. Mike Fauber said they were all respected and loved by everyone who knew them and three weeks ago, part of their communit was lost when they died.

"I am so proud of this community that we have come out in force and you have been out to support this family."

Later in the afternoon, there was a celebration of life service at Mountain View Elementary School. It was a time for the community to once again come together to meet with family members and share memories of the Roberts family.



