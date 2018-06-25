Republican Party of Virginia calls for boycott of The Red Hen

LEXINGTON, Va. - The Republican Party of Virginia is asking people to sign a boycott petition against The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington.

This comes after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave the restaurant Friday night by the restaurant's owner.

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

The party posted this note along with the petition:

The liberal owner of the "Red Hen" restaurant in Lexington threw out Sarah Huckabee in the middle of dinner just because she works for President Trump! Once again the intolerant left has shown its true colors. Sign the boycott petition below so we can show the Red Hen and it's liberal supporters that patriotic Trump supporters are the silent majority in Virginia!

As of Monday evening, the online petition had more than 175 signatures.

