How ‘Grandma Hobbies’ can help you relax

If you’re looking for a relaxing way to unwind at night, you may want to consider picking up a ‘grandma hobby’–like knitting, doing puzzles, or baking. They have grown in popularity and for good reason.

“After a long day of work and decision-making, our brains become tired. Many people turn to the phone as a way to unwind, but this actually revs up your brain instead of calming it down. Crafting or tech-free hobbies is a way to move your mind into a state of calm,” said Susan Albers, PsyD, psychologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Albers said studies have shown that grandma hobbies, such as knitting, which include slow repetitive movements, can be relaxing. It reduces your stress hormones and calms your nervous system. She said the results are similar to mindfulness meditation.

Grandma hobbies can also be rewarding since you are typically making something in the process. For example, maybe you knitted a hat or scarf, or made some delicious cookies.

Dr. Albers said another perk is that you can pick what to do based on your mood. “Match your activity levels to the hobby that you choose. If you are feeling tired, choose an activity that has slow, repetitive movements, such as crocheting or knitting. If your brain is feeling alert, a brain puzzle,or putting together a puzzle, can help to tapinto your focus and concentration,”she suggested.Dr. Albers saidit’s important to remember thatthesehobbies are supposed to be a way to relax, so if youfind yourself getting frustrated with the activity, you may want to try something else.