Nearly 60 years of rodeo tradition continues at Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo is back in Salem, kicking off its 58th year at the Salem Civic Center! The event draws top professional cowboys and cowgirls from across the nation, including Canada and local Roanoke Valley competitors, all vying for a chance at a world championship.

The rodeo features the eight most popular rodeo events, professionally sanctioned and filled with thrilling competition. Fans can expect exciting performances including bull riding, which is a crowd favorite.

Family values remain at the heart of the rodeo, a tradition started by Loretta Lynn. The event is designed to entertain all ages with a mix of professional rodeo action and family-friendly entertainment.

Among the entertainers are rodeo clown Mike Wentworth, who has been performing for 31 years, bringing humor and crowd engagement during the unpredictable moments of the rodeo. Lindsey Wentworth, a professional trick roper and whip artist, also performs, showcasing skills that bring the spirit of the Wild West to life.

The rodeo opens its doors at 6:15 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Attendees can enjoy opening ceremonies that honor veterans and celebrate patriotism with a prayer, national anthem, and flag presentation.

This event promises two and a half hours of entertainment, combining the excitement of rodeo competition with the fun of specialty acts and family activities like mutton busting for kids ages four to six.

For more details, visitors can check the Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo website.