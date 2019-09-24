24-year-old Lynchburg jail inmate found unresponsive, later dies

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at Lynchburg General Hospital after being found unresponsive inside the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

At 7:14 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the jail for a report of an unresponsive man.

When Kevin Tyler Caldwell was found, jail authorities performed CPR immediately until Lynchburg Fire Department medics and Lynchburg Police Department officers arrived, according to the Police Department.

Caldwell was then transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives now are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Davis at 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Those with information about the death can also enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

