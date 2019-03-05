Amazement Square museum creates appreciation week for first responders

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The childre's museum in Lynchburg is showing appreciation to first responders in the area.

Leaders with Amazement Square in Downtown said Lynchburg firefighters recently held a training exercise, rescuing a victim in one of the museum's play areas.

Now, for the first time, the organization is offering an appreciation week to police officers, firefighters and first responders in Lynchburg.

With a valid ID and badge, parents can bring their children to the museum and play at a discounted rate of $3 on Tuesday through Friday and $5 on Saturday.

"So we want to make sure that those jobs that aren't recognized on a daily basis for the incredible amount of work they do, we want to make sure that we recognize them and say thank you," Morgan Kreutz, director of marketing and community relations, said.

In April, May and June, the museum will offer the same discounts to nurses, military families and Lynchburg City employees.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.