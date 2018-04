LYNCHBURG - The Appomattox Sheriff's Office is looking for 22-year-old Lisa Henderson.

The office says she was last seen April 5th in Lynchburg.

She could be traveling in her gray 2005 Chevrolet Impala with a Virginia license.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call police.

