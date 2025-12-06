Weather Authority Alert Day Issued for Monday, Dec. 8

ROANOKE, Va. – A Weather Authority Alert Day has been issued for this coming Monday for more winter weather in the forecast!

While this event is not looking to be as big of a snowfall as this past Friday, we will still see widespread snowfall, mixed precip throughout, and the potential for even more icy weather on Tuesday morning after the conclusion of this event.

Our biggest concern with this event will be both the wintry mix and snowfall. This will bring travel concerns throughout the day on Monday and on Tuesday morning.

Futurecast Monday morning does show the transition from just plain rain to a wintry mix, and finally seeing widespread snowfall late Monday morning.

This late morning snowfall will last through the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures will drop during the day to aid in this transition.

By sunset, we are looking at wrapping up the bulk of our snowy event with the chance for a wintry mix continuing overnight.

Accumulation amounts are expected to reach 1-3” in the mountains and surrounding regions, with an inch or less outside the mountains.

We will continue to refine this forecast this evening and release an official snowfall map later tonight!