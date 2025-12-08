Del. Sam Rasoul exploring 2026 run for U.S. House of Representatives

Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, gestures during debate on the renewable energy bill on the floor of the House at the Capitol, Thursday, March 5 , 2020, in Richmond, Va. Rasoul offered amendments that were rejected. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

ROANOKE, Va. – Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, announced he is exploring the possibility of running for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2026.

Rasoul represents HD-38, a district that covers a majority of the City of Roanoke. He said in the light of possible mid-decade redistricting, he is looking towards a possible run for Congress in 2026.

“At a time when our community faces potential regional redistricting in Virginia’s 5th, 6th, and 9th Congressional Districts as a consequence of Donald Trump’s relentless attacks on our democracy, I have decided to prepare the paperwork for an exploratory committee to run for the United States House of Representatives in 2026, to be formed after the first of next year." Del. Sam Rasoul

The delegate has filed paperwork to form an exploratory committee for the endeavor, and has not chosen a congressional district to run for yet.

Rasoul has represented the City of Roanoke since 2014 and is the first Palestinian-American elected to the Virginia General Assembly. He also ran for lieutenant governor in 2021, coming in second behind Del. Hala Ayala, D-Alexandria, in the Democratic primary.

“As a Palestinian-American who has represented Appalachia in the Virginia General Assembly for over a decade, I am proud to have spent my career standing up to special interests who have rigged the system against Virginia’s working families.” Del. Sam Rasoul

He has embraced a progressive agenda, supporting policies such as Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, and ending military aid to Israel.

The three districts Rasoul mentioned are safely Republican, all having voted for their respective Republican nominees by large margins in 2024. However, due to the current redistricting battle that has overtaken multiple states, the boundaries of Virginia’s congressional districts could quickly change, meaning any of the races could become more competitive than previously thought.