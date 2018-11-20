Boyfriend, other man indicted on charges connected to death of Appomattox County woman

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Two men believed to be connected to the murder of an Appomattox County woman who was found dead in Campbell County have been indicted by a grand jury.

Campbell County court records show Felix Jefferson and Marquie Williams were indicted on murder, firearm charges and grand larceny in connection with the death of Lisa Henderson.

Jefferson also faces two counts of accessory after the fact.

Williams could face 20 years to life in prison for the murder charge, up to 20 years in prison for the larceny charge and up to five years in prison on the weapons charge.

His trial is set for May. Jefferson's trial date has not yet been set.



