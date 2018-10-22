Campbell County family believes car accident saved them from apartment fire

BROOKNEAL, Va. - UPDATE

We're getting new details on an apartment fire in Campbell County.

The resident says he was in a Halifax County hospital at the time of the fire, after he and his wife were in a car accident.

The man claims he would have died if he was home during the fire.

The man, his wife, and their 7-month-old baby were living in the apartment.

ORIGINAL STORY

Emergency crews in Campbell County are on scene of an apartment fire.

According to emergency dispatchers, an apartment building located on 141 Old Main Street in Brookneal is fully engulfed.

The fire started just before 10 p.m.

No word yet on if there are any injuries.

10 News is working to get more information.

