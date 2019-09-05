Jury selection underway in trial for Lynchburg teen charged with murder of 18-year-old

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Jury selection is underway for the trial of a teen charged with murder for the death of a Lynchburg 18-year-old.

As of 11 a.m., jury selection is underway at Lynchburg General District Court for 16-year-old Quisaan Johnson's trial, which is expected to last two days.

Johnson, 15 at the time of the incident, has been charged with the murder of Keshawn Dickerson. He's being charged as an adult.

According to court documents, Johnson and Dickerson were at a party at 2001 3rd Street on September 19, 2018 in Lynchburg when Johnson walked to the back of the house to rob two people.

Johnson then allegedly started firing a handgun at two people in the driveway. That's when Dickerson was shot and killed, according to court documents.





