Seasonable temperatures today with a mid-week change

ROANOKE, Va. – Most areas will see temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s today, making for some seasonable conditions with just slightly above average temperatures in Danville.

Areas in the Highlands and the New River Valley will see slightly cooler temperatures today as well as a tad more cloud coverage than those in the Piedmont.

Right around 2 pm we will reach our daily high and slowly cool off into the 30s this evening. As we go into tomorrow, those temperatures will be very similar to today’s but slightly cooler.

As those temperatures cool down tomorrow, rain odds will grow as we head into Tuesday morning.

Rain showers will be spread throughout the region in the overnight hours of Monday into early Tuesday morning.

Areas in the Highlands have the potential of seeing freezing rain, but the odds drop significantly as the sun rises.

Those showers will be in an on-and-off fashion for the remainder of the day and only giving us a light amount of rain totals.

Once we head into the nighttime hours, the rain will slowly die off just in time for Christmas Eve.

After Tuesday we will remain decently dry for Christmas. That said, a few showers are possible Thursday morning, especially in the higher elevations.

Friday, the rain odds return and will last majority of the day, but should fade going into the weekend.