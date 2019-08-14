Kitten run over by lawnmower, now 'thriving' at Lynchburg Humane Society

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A young kitten is recovering after being run over by a lawnmower.

John was just days old, outside in some tall grass.

No one knew he was there, and he was run over by someone cutting the grass.

Once this person realized what happened, he acted quickly and brought the cat to the Lynchburg Humane Society, where the veterinarian performed lifesaving surgery.

It says things were "touch and go" for a bit with John, but now he is recovering and "thriving."

The Lynchburg Humane Society is asking for donations to help save pets like John.

You can donate through their Facebook post or through their website.

