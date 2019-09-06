Lynchburg duo facing charges after man shoots himself in foot, tells police it was someone else

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Two people been charged with filing a false police report after a Lynchburg man reportedly shot himself in the foot and sent police looking for a suspect.

Authorities say officers responded to the 400 block of Chambers Street for a report of a malicious wounding on Thursday just before 10 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they say they found a man with a non-life-threatening injury to his foot. The man reportedly gave a suspect description to police, and officers detained a nearby person who fit the description.

After further investigation, officers found the man shot himself in the foot and gave false information about the suspect.

Ronnie Moore III, 27, of Lynchburg was charged with filing a false report to police, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at the Lynchburg Detention Center without bond.

Linda Hardin, 40, of Lynchburg has also been charged with filing a false report to police. She was released on bond.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.