Lynchburg's Main Street Renewal Project underway, construction to start in September

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg's downtown area is getting a major face-lift, but locals say construction could be bad for business.

The Main Street Renewal Project in Lynchburg will close sidewalks and the road from 8th Street to 12th Street.

Crews will replace water, power, sewer and sanitary lines underground.

Above ground, they will replace sidewalks and landscaping.

The project manager says they'll do the best they can to minimize the impact on businesses, locals and tourists.

Work will start in September and should be finished by Thanksgiving 2021.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.