Lynchburg woman faces 20 counts related to animal abuse, cruelty, torture, mutilation to animals

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg woman is facing animal abuse charges.

Emily Hubbard, 37, was arrested on Sept. 13 for violations that took place in the 1100 block of Piney Mountain Road.

One dog was found dead and 19 others were rescued and taken to the Lynchburg Humane Society, according to Appomattox County Sheriff Barry Letterman.

Hubbard is charged with one count of cruelty to animals and 19 counts of torture or mutilation of a dog.

The dogs that survived the abuse were living in unfit and unsafe conditions, without food or water. Some had visible wounds, according to Letterman.

Authorities obtained a search warrant after someone complained about one of the dogs acting aggressively on the property, according to Letterman.

Hubbard is set to appear in court on Oct. 16.

Additionally, Hubbard faces four charges in Lynchburg, one for cruelty to animals and three for failure to provide adequate care. These charges stem from an arrest in March and a hearing is scheduled for October.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.