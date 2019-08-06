University of Lynchburg's new dorm falls behind, will not be ready for start of semester

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The University of Lynchburg's new dorm will not be ready for the start of the year due to construction delays.

For much of the construction project, the university says the construction was on schedule, but in the past few weeks, there have been delays.

The university hopes to let students move in the new building in early September.

In the meantime, the university has partnered with Liberty University to house about 240 students in "the Annex," a former hotel on Odd Fellows Road.

In the past, Liberty has used it to house its own students.

The University of Lynchburg will provide frequent transportation as well as security coverage at the makeshift dorm.

The school admits that completing a 90,000-square-foot residence hall in 14 months was an ambitious project.

