Missing 79-year-old man with cognitive impairment believed to be in Virginia and in danger

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Va. - A senior from Tennessee is missing, and he may be traveling in Virginia.

Virginia State Police issued a senior alert on behalf of the Signal Mountain Police Department in Tennessee on Monday at 10:40 p.m.

Police are looking for 79-year-old George M. Holton, Jr., who was last seen on Monday around 10 a.m. at 540 Creedmore Road in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Police believe he is in danger. He may be traveling in Suffolk County, Virginia.

He weighs about 145 pounds, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has brown eyes and hair.

Authorities believe he is driving a black 2018 Chevy Traverse with Tennessee license plate 5G68P9.

Holton suffers from cognitive impairment and may need medical attention.

Police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton County, Tennessee Emergency Communication Center, Sgt. Bingham at 1-423-622-0022.

