Commercial kitchen space in Blacksburg close to opening

BLACKSBURG, Va.- - A commercial kitchen space for entrepreneurs is opening next month in the New River Valley.

Millstone Kitchen is still under construction in the Old Price's Fork Elementary School in Blacksburg. The kitchen will provide space for farmers, bakers, and other chefs to test recipes, scale up, and distribute their products without having to open their own storefront.

Entrepreneurs can rent by the hour. The kitchen will also serve as a commissary for local food trucks.

"We're trying to support not only the food based entrepreneurs but also out agriculture community, too, and giving them some value added processing center," said Jessica Schultz, kitchen manager.

Millstone Kitchen is accepting applications from anyone who'd love to start a food based business.

Contact info below:

Jessica Schultz, Millstone Kitchen Manager

millstonekitchen.org

jschultz@beansandrice.org

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.